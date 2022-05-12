Analyst: Rick Scott accidentally handed Dems the perfect message to attack the GOP for the midterms

On Wednesday, writing for CNN, analyst Chris Cillizza outlined how National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Rick Scott (R-FL) may have just inadvertently handed Democrats a weapon that could allow them to stave off, or at least mitigate, midterm losses.

"For weeks — months even — the refrain from Democrats, privately and then increasingly publicly, was that the party was message-less, unable to find a clear and concise argument to bring to the American public ahead of the 2022 midterm elections," wrote Cillizza. "They had passed a coronavirus relief bill. And an infrastructure package. And yet voters either didn't know or didn't care. Biden and his party were dead in the water. Then Republicans gave them a gift. Or, to be more specific, Florida Sen. Rick Scott gave them a gift."

Specifically, argued Cillizza, Scott created a unifying distraction for Democrats with his 11-point plan to "rescue America."

Scott's plan calls for, among other things, forcing non-workers to pay an income tax, effectively raising taxes on tens of millions of U.S. households, and requiring that all federal programs, including Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, be "reauthorized" every five years or they will expire. Even some conservative writers have blasted the plan as ill-conceived, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is also trying to distance himself from it — and, Cillizza noted, Democrats are having a field day.

"'Americans have a choice right now between two paths reflecting two very different sets of values,' Biden said in a speech Tuesday that sought to draw a bright line between his administration's solutions for the country's problems and those offered by the Republicans, as illuminated in Scott's plan,'" wrote Cillizza. "'The MAGA Republicans are counting on you to be as frustrated by the pace of progress, which they've done everything they can to slow down, that you will hand power over to them ... so they can enact their extreme agenda,' Biden added."

"Now, look. Simply saying 'Donald Trump' and 'MAGA' over and over again between now and November is no guarantee that Democrats won't get walloped at the ballot box," concluded Cillizza. "But ... some message is better than no message. And a message aimed at casting your opponents as too extreme for the ideological middle of the country has worked before. Rick Scott handed Democrats a bat to smash over his head and the heads of his fellow Republicans. That's true whether or not it helps Democrats fight off their worst-case scenario this fall."

