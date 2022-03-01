McConnell gave Rick Scott a warning over his widely panned 'Plan to Rescue America': report

Sen. Rick Scott's (R-FL) so-called "Plan to Rescue America," which included a provision raising taxes on millions of Americans who currently don't pay federal income tax, was widely panned even by many Republicans.

Now Politico reports that Scott this week faced a rebuke from Sen. Mitch McConnell, who warned that Scott's proposals "could expose the party to unnecessary attacks this fall" as the GOP tries to take back both chambers of Congress from Democrats.

Politico's sources say that Scott nonetheless remained defiant.

"Though he chairs Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, Scott defended himself by saying he released the agenda in his role as a rank-and-file senator, not as a statement of party plans," the publication writes. "The meeting lasted nearly an hour, and Scott’s recess-week agenda introduction dominated the discussion."

In addition to raising taxes on tens of millions Americans, Scott's plan included pieces of culture war red meat, including one proposal to force all school children to stand for the pledge of allegiance.

Democrats quickly pounced on the plan and hammered Scott for proposing such broad tax increases, as well as for reciting Trump-style falsehoods about Democrats "rigging" elections in their favor.