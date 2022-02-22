'Unforced error': GOP consultants are trashing Rick Scott's 'Plan to Rescue America' behind his back
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Tuesday issued a so-called "Plan to Rescue America" that included provisions that would force children to recite the pledge of allegiance, as well as raising taxes on all Americans who do not currently pay the federal income tax.

Democrats quickly pounced on the plan and hammered Scott for proposing such broad tax increases, as well as for reciting Trump-style falsehoods about Democrats "rigging" elections in their favor.

However, Democrats weren't the only ones to slam Scott for his proposals -- some Republican consultants weren't happy either.

In a message to Politico reporter Alex Isenstadt, one GOP consultant lamented that Scott's plan was an "unforced error" that has "given Democrats the first thing they can attack in six months."

Another consultant messaged Isenstadt and said that "this is what happens when Rick Scott’s presidential ambitions run headlong into Mitch McConnell’s goal of taking back the Senate majority."

McConnell has in the past been reluctant to outline any agenda should Republicans win back control of Congress in the fall, and has instead said he wants to make the election a referendum on President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

