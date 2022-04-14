'Sounds like real winners': Morning Joe rips GOP plan to raise taxes and kill Social Security
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) released the right-wing "Plan to Rescue America" that he intended as a winning message ahead of the midterm elections, but voters are hostile to the GOP vision for America.

Even fellow Republicans are bashing his requirement for poor people to pay income taxes, and Democrats have been running ads against the proposal that even Scott has found difficult to justify, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has found strong opposition to other proposal that would end popular federal programs like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, reported NBC News.

"The interesting thing about Scott releasing the plan is right beforehand Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republicans in the Senate, was saying, look, we're not going to have any plans, we don't need to run on them," reporter Marc Caputa told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "Rick Scott was like, hold my beer. Watch it, I don't think he drinks it -- hold my coffee. He came up with this plan. It's not just taxes they're talking about. He wants to cut, sunset, end, eliminate every federal program every five years. What does that mean? Ending Medicaid, ending Medicare, ending Social Security, ending the Affordable Care Act and the protection for people in there with existing conditions."

"That polls badly, as well, Democrats have found," Caputo added. "That's why you are seeing a raft of Democratic ads starting to attack Republicans over this, making them wear Rick Scott's plan."

Host Joe Scarborough was baffled by Scott's plan.

"So let me get this straight," Scarborough said. "Raise taxes on 47 percent of the population and end Social Security, Medicare in five years? Boy, that sounds like real winners. I don't get it. What's he thinking?"

Scott insists that his plan would allow Congress to reauthorize those programs at five-year intervals, but Caputo doubted that would actually happen.

"I would be remiss to say when I asked Scott this question when he was unveiling this plan he was, like, 'Well, look, if the programs are very important Congress will merely re-up them every five years,'" Caputo said. "I'm not sure Congress has the capacity to act, but the likelihood any of this stuff is going to take place with Congress is very slim."


