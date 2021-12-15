White House hangs up on Rick Scott when he called to complain about an activist in prison in Cuba
Fox News/screen grab

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is furious because President Joe Biden's White House hung up on him when he demanded action on a Cuban human rights activist arrested in Cuba.

While the United States has no power to control the Cuban legal system, Fox News reported that Scott took to Twitter to call the hang-up "weakness, it’s shameful cowardice."

"I won’t tolerate it," he went on to tweet.

Scott didn't clarify if he wanted the United States CIA to stage a rescue operation at the Cuban prison or what he wanted the US to do.

"A spokesperson for Scott confirmed to Fox News that the senator made the call asking to speak to Biden on Wednesday – his second call this week to the White House about Ferrer’s detainment and torture by the Communist Cuban government," Fox News reported. "The spokesperson told Fox News that the senator’s initial call was met with a voicemail request, and his most recent call ended in a one-way disconnection."

