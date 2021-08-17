‘Sad stunt’: GOP senator flops after calling on Biden’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott raised eyebrows on Monday when he suggested that President Joe Biden should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment, due to the sudden collapse of Afghanistan.

"We must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?" Scott wrote on Twitter.

Scott, widely viewed as a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, currently chairs the Senate GOP's campaign arm.

In response to Scott's tweet, MSNBC columnist Steve Benen noted that he was one of only eight GOP senators who refused to certify Biden's victory, even after the Capitol insurrection.

"A staid, respected observer he is not," Benen wrote of Scott. "But publicly suggesting the incumbent president be removed from office because he may not be 'capable of discharging the duties of his office' is an obvious and unsettling escalation."



"Under normal political circumstances, when a member of a major party's Senate leadership team broaches such a subject, it would be a dramatic development,' Benen continued. "Of course, in 2021, given what's become of Republican politics, Rick Scott merely generated a handful of headlines, because people recognized the senator's tweet for what it was: a sad, little partisan stunt."

More reactions to Scott's tweet from Twitter below.



















































