Rick Scott says he canceled his Disney+ account because 'children should not be taught sex in schools'

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) said this week that he has canceled his Disney+ account because "children should not be taught sex in schools."

Scott made the remarks during a Monday interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.

"I got rid of my Disney+," he revealed. "I'm not planning on going back to the park. But these companies, it doesn't make any sense. They'll sit here and they'll criticize us in America and then they'll go to China and it's OK that China puts a million people in prison for their religion, takes away the basic rights of Hong Kong citizens. And they'll be glad to fly in there and say they're great -- you know, promote China. Disney will go out and do business in China and say nothing over there."

"But then they want to criticize us for doing logical things," the senator continued. "Children should not be taught about sex in school. It's pretty basic. I think everybody should agree on that."

Disney has promised to help repeal Florida's so-called "don't say gay" law that prevents younger children from learning about sex at school.

