Rick Scott botches first attempt to lead CPAC attendees in Pledge of Allegiance
Governor Rick Scott (Photo: Screenshot)

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) appeared to forget the words to the Pledge of Allegiance at the CPAC event in Dallas, Texas on Sunday.

Scott recently took over, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and addressed the audience at the conservative conference ahead of President Donald Trump. Scott has been trying to convince Trump to tone things down to make the GOP appeal to people outside of the Trump coalition.

After the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Scott and other Republicans were critical of Trump for promoting the violence on Jan. 6. Since then, however, the GOP has walked back to Trump.

He first struggled to get applause from the audience and then stumbled in reciting the pledge.

See in the video below:

