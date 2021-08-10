'This is how the world ends': Rick Wilson accuses GOP leaders of destroying America to entertain Fox News viewers

Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson railed against Republican elected officials' on Tuesday, claiming their rhetoric and behavior would lead to the destruction of American institutions.

Wilson fired off a series of tweets as the GOP governors of Florida and Texas actively work against measures that could halt the coronavirus surges burning through their states, and some Republican lawmakers work to undermine trust in vaccines and democracy itself.

"Good morning, Mr. and Mrs. America and all the ships at sea," Wilson began. "Let's review the bidding: the governors of two of the largest states are letting COVID burn because muh freedumb plays to an audience of a network owned by a crank Aussie billionaire."

"Yesterday, one member of the US Senate said it was just fine for a President of the United States to plot an overthrow of the election with his claque of skells, mooks, jabrones, degenerate fops, soulless harpies, wannabe Leninists, and natpop snake-human hybrids," Wilson said, referring to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and then turning his attention to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). "Another U.S. Senator is the leading antivaxxer in American public life, again lying that muh freedumb is at stake if we all just try to work together to defeat COVID. There's a reason he's a consistent finalist on America's Most Punchable."









Wilson then lashed out at the for-profit WinRed PAC, which he called an "interlocking set of quasi-lawless griftmachines bleeding granny of her social security checks," and then bashed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for moving to ban mask and vaccine mandates.

"The old GOP model of 'the best government is local' and 'muh 10th Admt";is gone and now telling local school districts and local health departments what to do," Wilson tweeted. "Nothing but trolling, all the way down. Because muh freedumb."

He laid the blame for this bad faith on Fox News broadcasters like Tucker Carlson, who Wilson predicted would be the 2028 GOP nominee.

"This is how the world ends," Wilson tweeted, "not with bang but with a Fox News hit followed by a fundraising email."





