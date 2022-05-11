Rick Wilson explains why Democrats should cheer Trump's return to Twitter

Elon Musk has vowed to reinstate former President Donald Trump's account if his Twitter acquisition goes through, and former Republican strategist Rick Wilson said Democrats should be thrilled.

The twice-impeached former president was banned after the Jan. 6 insurrection from Twitter and Facebook for spreading election conspiracies and stoking political violence, which Musk said was "morally wrong and flat-out stupid," but Wilson explained why that could be a gift to his rivals.

"So let me give you a couple pointers on what Elon and Trump want out of this news," Wilson tweeted. "They want you to panic. They want rending of garments and tearing of hair. Trolls are going to troll, and this is pure trolling. Instead of being locked in the Mar-A-Lago bridal suite like an umber Miss Havisham with raging verbal incontinence and a crashing set of mental disorders, he'll be loose in the wild again."

"So what? On net, he's benefited from social media jail for 1.5 years now," Wilson added. "It allows the cult to dream of the Dear Leader."

Trump going back on Twitter will make it impossible for Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy to tell major donors the former president is in the rear-view mirror, and it lets Democrats remind voters just how unfit he is for office.

"He's coming back. So what? You gonna run from the bully?" Wilson tweeted. "Or are you going to use it to show the world how utterly bugf*ck drooling insane he is? Or use it to make 'moderate' Republicans in swing seats own every iota of his madness and shitty behavior? Or to remind folks the GOP has no ideology by idolatry to Tangerine Baal?"

Wilson understands no one really wants Trump back on social media, but he urged his rivals to make the most of it.

"I'm not telling to lay back and think of England," Wilson said. "The return of the sh*tposter army will be real, and loud. But for now, Twitter remains a central narrative battlefield, and you either fight on it, or you surrender to the panic he seeks to induce."

