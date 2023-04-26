'Ridiculous clown': Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked after accusing Randi Weingarten of 'digital blackface'

United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) made a scene about American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten's Twitter profile during a House of Representatives hearing addressing COVID-19 school closures on Wednesday.

"AFT Prez.Teacher.Unionist. Fighting 4 children & communities, democracy, justice, public ed & healthcare & freedom 4 all. Wife of @Skleinbaum. Pronouns: She/her," Weingarten's personal info states. It includes emojis of the American and Ukrainian flags, a Black flexing arm, and a cop.

Weingarten is often targeted by right-wing lawmakers in their attacks on public education, but this occasion was particularly aggressive.

"And also I'd like to point out by, by the emojis, by your name here, it looks like you're more of a political activist than anything. Uh, clearly, unfortunately, you think Ukraine comes before the United States. I'm not sure what the Black Flex is. I mean, is is that digital blackface? Um, but congratulations on graduating from school. Uh, but I'd like to know..." Greene wondered.

"No, it is about honoring Black educators," Weingarten replied, to no avail.

"Ms. Weingarten, I reclaim my time," Greene snapped. "I didn't ask you a question."

Twitter users reacted with disgust at Greene's bullying tactics.

Chevron: "Wow, she points out the Ukrainian flag in her bio just like a Twitter troll does. With Tucker out of the picture, now Putin's going to need all the help he can get in America, so it's clear Marjorie's here to do her part for him."

Tom Ace: "Imagine behaving this way in your job."

CK14: "GOP are not serious legislators. They're performance con artists and they perform for their exclusive audience, MAGA. @FoxNews are promoters. Collectively they don't promote vision or hope. Instead they put all their energy to destroying what Dems build."

TLIC: "What a zoo…what a waste of taxpayer money. This is insane."

Julian G: "Nice that Qanon racists loyal to Russia have someone Representing them in Congress. Wouldn't be a democracy without her."

Toe Knee: "Emoji detective."

GarrettML: "She did ask the witness a question."

PWtham11: "Greene looks right at Randi Weingarten and literally asks her a question, and then when she attempts to answer says 'I reclaim my time, I didn't ask you a question.'"

Olly Rawding: "How is it acceptable to call ‘witnesses’ to attend these hearings, only to humiliate, bully them and deny them the right to defend themselves or answer the false accusations thrown at them? Margarine ‘3 toed’ Greene needs to be reprimanded for her appalling behavior."

Mel: "She literally says 'congratulations on graduating from school?' sarcastically in an education hearing."

Ms D: "'Is that digital blackface?' Weingarten answers. 'I didn't ask you a question.' MTG is a ridiculous clown."

Chzhedz: "So where is her expulsion? Or does decorum not apply to Republicans?"