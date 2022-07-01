Right-wing activist who led crusade against local teacher for 'grooming' kids hires notorious Nazi-representing lawyer

A right-wing activist in Maine who is being sued by local school department for allegedly harassing a teacher has retained the legal services of an attorney notorious for representing neo-Nazis.
The Bangor Daily News reports that conservative activist Shawn McBreairty is being sued by the Hermon School Department for allegedly directing a harassment campaign against a teacher whom he has accused of being a "sexual predator" who is "head of the hypersexualization movement" in the school.
To combat the lawsuit, McBreairty has hired attorney Marc Randazza, who in the past has represented far-right figures including InfoWars founder Alex Jones, and Andrew Anglin, the publisher of the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.
Randazza isn't only notorious for defending controversial clients, however, as the Bangor Daily News notes that he has either investigated or disciplined for misconduct in four different states.
"In September 2020, the Florida Supreme Court placed Randazza on probation for a year for violating conflict of interest rules and ordered him to pay a $2,000 fine after he negotiated a settlement with a company, Oron, while engaging in litigation against the company as in-house counsel for Liberty Media, a Las Vegas-based pornography studio," the newspaper writes. "In Nevada, the bar association filed a complaint in 2016, after which Randazza pleaded guilty to two violations in 2018, for bribing Oron and for lending a client money “without informing the client in writing of the desirability of obtaining independent counsel,” according to legal records."
Given his past ethics sanctions, a judge in Connecticut barred him from representing Alex Jones in the defamation case filed against him by parents whose children Jones falsely accused of being "crisis actors" after they were murdered at the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.