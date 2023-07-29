Right-wing host interrupts pre-Trump rally coverage to deny encouraging 'kill them all' comment

Right Side Broadcasting Network interviewer Matthew Alvarez on Saturday interrupted pre-Trump coverage of a rally to clarify that he does not want his supporters to "kill" liberals, globalists, and RINOs.
"There is something that is trending on Twitter right now... I was interviewing people... they were talking about how great the country is, how great the president is, and I heard something else that was spoken... what I'm hearing is somebody said, 'Well let's kill them all.' That is not something that I agree with, obviously," he said. The video shows a supporter saying "Kill them all," and then Alvarez saying, "I agree with you on that."
He continued his explanation:
"So if there is there is something that happened, where somebody was speaking out there, I didn't hear those words spoken. It's very loud outside. All I know is I'm here for God, for this country, for truth, for President Trump, that kind of thing. Definitely not a proponent of anything like that happening."
He then tried to change the subject, looking away and saying, "This song, by the way, is awesome."
Another host from the network jumped in to say he had heard the clip.
"It is very natural for someone to maybe agree with them, even if you didn't understand," he said. "They will take a clip of that and run with it. We all know that's not what you meant."
Alvarez then replied, "I didn't say it, I didn't hear the guy say it."