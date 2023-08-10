'Make up your own reality': Former Republican staffer reveals how party concocts bogus stories
Image: VOA/WikimediaCommons

Former RNC staffer Justin Higgins this week claimed to progressive podcaster Aaron Rupar that the GOP uses right-wing media to simply create bogus stories out of absolutely nothing.

While discussing the spin being placed by Fox News pundits on special counsel Jack Smith's indictment of former President Donald Trump, Rupar argued that Fox is claiming that Smith is prosecuting Trump solely for exercising his First Amendment rights under the United States Constitution – despite the fact that Smith specifically says in his indictment that this is not the case.

This led to Higgins describing how right-wing media feels free to not only ignore reality, but fabricate it.

"You can basically make up your own reality in right-wing media," he said. "And that's partially what we did at the RNC... People in my department would make up a lie on Reddit, then we'd see it on Reddit, it would grow, it would go viral, then we'd feed it to the Free Beacon, for example, or Breitbart. They would get traction with the right-wing activists. After Breitbart, we would feed it to Fox News, and we would literally create our own reality."

READ MORE: Idaho loses its 'Teacher of the Year' after right-wing parents chase her out of state

Higgins then argued that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ascent in the polls earlier this year came because right-wing media outlets made a concerted effort to present him to their readers as "Trump without the baggage."

Listen to the full conversation at this link.

SmartNews