Rikers Island mental health clinician stabbed by accused NYC subway killer
Claude White, 33, is transported from the NYPD 13th Precinct station house in Manhattan, New York City on Monday, June 19, 2023, after being charged in a fatal subway stabbing over the weekend. - Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/TNS

A mental health clinician working on Rikers Island was stabbed in the face and arm by a detainee accused of stabbing a man to death on a Manhattan subway train, the Daily News has learned. The clinician was attacked in a clinic in the troubled jail’s George R. Vierno Center on Saturday, according to multiple sources. He was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital where he needed stitches for his wounds, Correction Department sources said. The 6-foot-3 319-pound White was taken to Bellevue Hospital for psychiatric evaluation after the attack. A weapon was found at the scene, the sources said. W...