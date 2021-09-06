'The Wire' star Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC apartment: report

"The Wire'' actor Michael K. Williams discovered dead in his New York City apartment on Monday, the NY Post reports.

Law enforcement sources told the tabloid that Williams was found unconscious of a suspected heroin overdose. There was "what appeared to be heroin on the kitchen table" the NY Post reported.

Wendell Pierce, his costar on "The Wire," praised Williams in a Twitter thread.

"The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss," Pierce wrote.

"'The Wire' brought us together and immortalized Omar & Bunk in that "scene" on a park bench.But for us we aimed to take that moment in time together and say something about Black men. Our struggle with ourselves, internally, and each other. For me & Mike we had nothing but respect," he explained. "So to you, my brother Mike, there is a small comfort that I know, you knew how much we loved you."

Here is his full thread:









Isiah Whitlock, Jr. also praised Williams.



















