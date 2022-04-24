Orrin Hatch dies — and the tributes remind of the pre-Trump era of American politics

The longest-serving Republican senator in history died on Saturday, the Associated Press reports.

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) represented the state for 42 years in the U.S. Senate. His death occurred the same day Utah Republicans backed Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) in his 2022 re-election, while Democrats did not nominate a candidate, instead voting to back independent Evan McMullin in the general election.

"A conservative on most economic and social issues, he nonetheless teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. He also formed friendships across the aisle, particularly with the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy," the AP noted. "He was also noted for his side career as a singer and recording artist of music with themes of his religious faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints."

Tributes for Hatch harkened back to a pre-Trump era in American politics.

