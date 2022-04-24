Orrin Hatch dies — and the tributes remind of the pre-Trump era of American politics

The longest-serving Republican senator in history died on Saturday, the Associated Press reports.
Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) represented the state for 42 years in the U.S. Senate. His death occurred the same day Utah Republicans backed Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) in his 2022 re-election, while Democrats did not nominate a candidate, instead voting to back independent Evan McMullin in the general election.
"A conservative on most economic and social issues, he nonetheless teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. He also formed friendships across the aisle, particularly with the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy," the AP noted. "He was also noted for his side career as a singer and recording artist of music with themes of his religious faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints."
Tributes for Hatch harkened back to a pre-Trump era in American politics.
Here's some of what people were saying:
Thinking tonight of the time Jeh Johnson, then serving as Obama\u2019s Homeland Security secretary, clapped me on the back to get my attention so he could praise then-Sen. Orrin Hatch, a senior member of the opposite party. It speaks to the admiration both sides had for Hatch. RIP.https://twitter.com/Zachary_Cohen/status/740618921309548544\u00a0\u2026— Zach C. Cohen (@Zach C. Cohen) 1650762598
Hatch in his 2018 Senate floor farewell address:\u201dYou in this Senate must be a beacon of light at a time when it seems that darkness is increasingly gathering in our politics. You must remember your voices and your actions will help to shape the future.\u201d https://www.c-span.org/video/?455655-3/senator-orrin-hatch-farewell-speech\u00a0\u2026— Craig Caplan (@Craig Caplan) 1650762501
I remember going to see Senator Hatch in his senate office before the Clinton impeachment trial. After talking impeachment for a while, he played a gospel recording for me \u2014 a song he had just produced with Jesse Jackson\u2019s daughter Santita.— Jonathan Karl (@Jonathan Karl) 1650762821
RIP Orrin Hatch\n\nIn 1976, he filed to run for Senate at the last second (when he was completely unknown) but became Utah\u2019s longest-serving senator. Earlier on, he was in sort of a group of anti-establishment western Rs; still, he was known for working with Ted Kennedy.pic.twitter.com/Tb063XNfpQ— J. Miles Coleman (@J. Miles Coleman) 1650761663
Orrin Hatch was sometimes full of surprises.https://twitter.com/senorrinhatch/status/987143998350479360\u00a0\u2026— Steven Dennis (@Steven Dennis) 1650761197
Sen. Orrin Hatch has died. RIP. \n\nLots of memories of covering him. One particular conversation stands out. A decade ago. 2012. We were talking about the tea party. Told me he had seen this sort of thing before in \u201876 and we\u2019d see it again after he was gone. A GOP revolt.— Robert Costa (@Robert Costa) 1650762843
RIP Orrin Hatch.\n\nLearn more about his life and career by searching over 2,395 C-SPAN appearances. https://www.c-span.org/person/?189/OrrinHatch\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/TmaImMWzlg— CSPAN (@CSPAN) 1650763587
The Hatch Foundation sadly announces the passing of Senator Orrin G. Hatch\u2014the former President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate and the longest-serving Senator in Utah history (1977-2019).\n\nTo learn more about his incredible life, click here:\n\nhttps://orrinhatchfoundation.org/\u00a0pic.twitter.com/dCGa7ew11f— Orrin G. Hatch Foundation (@Orrin G. Hatch Foundation) 1650760184