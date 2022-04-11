'Are y'all huffing paint?' RNC's attempt to paint Biden as anti-Semitic massively backfires

The Republican National Committee on Monday tweeted a bizarre attack on President Joe Biden that implied he was anti-Semitic -- and that drew an immediate backlash.
The RNC's opposition research department tweeted out a video of Biden light-heartedly telling Steve Dettelbach, his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alchol, Tobacco and Firearms, that he "was responsible for the weather" in Washington D.C.
"Dettelbach is Jewish," the RNC wrote, implying that Biden was espousing the conspiracy theory that Jewish people control the weather.
In fact, the GOP's own Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) once espoused a variation of this conspiracy theory when she accused the Rothschild family of funding space lasers that caused forest fires in California.
Given that Biden was obviously making a corny joke about Dettlebach bringing good weather with him to Washington, the RNC's attempt to paint him as an anti-Semite fell flat.
Check out some reactions below.
So I guess the RNC is now condemning any and all members of its party that believe that Jewish space lasers are controlling the weather?https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1513603337253531657\u00a0\u2026— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1649708440
are y\u2019all huffing paint?https://twitter.com/rncresearch/status/1513603337253531657\u00a0\u2026— Reed Galen (@Reed Galen) 1649710481
I said "thanks for bringing us the nice weather" to my in-laws on Friday.\n\nMy mother in law is Dominican.https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1513603337253531657\u00a0\u2026— Gobline Moderne (@Gobline Moderne) 1649708343
This is just absurd. It's long been policy that we don't give such responsibilities to anyone who is up for, but has to yet to receive, senate confirmation. Biden knows this.https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1513603337253531657\u00a0\u2026— Seth Mandel (@Seth Mandel) 1649707757
It's true that if Trump had said this, liberals would freak out at him. That's because Trump employed white supremacists and had a history of making antisemitic comments. Hope that helps!*\n\n*It won't helphttps://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1513603337253531657\u00a0\u2026— Gary Legum (@Gary Legum) 1649707676
I'm Jewish, and this from @RNCResearch is embarrassing. Also, not for nothing, trying to remember @RNC uttering a peep when Donald Trump ran an add with @HillaryClinton and a Star of David atop money with the word "corrupt." I'll wait. https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1513603337253531657\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/d9ZuqjGBRF— Jeff Pearlman (@Jeff Pearlman) 1649707460
Sssstretchhttps://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1513603337253531657\u00a0\u2026— Kurt Loder (@Kurt Loder) 1649711804
If he was making the joke I am extremely here for ithttps://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1513603337253531657\u00a0\u2026— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair \ud83e\udda5 (@Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair \ud83e\udda5) 1649708071
You know Twitter doesn't matter because @RNCResearch posts stupid shit like this but there are still deep red parts of the countryhttps://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1513603337253531657\u00a0\u2026— Aaron Paul Godfrey (@Aaron Paul Godfrey) 1649713060