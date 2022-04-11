'Are y'all huffing paint?' RNC's attempt to paint Biden as anti-Semitic massively backfires
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 and the economy, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

The Republican National Committee on Monday tweeted a bizarre attack on President Joe Biden that implied he was anti-Semitic -- and that drew an immediate backlash.

The RNC's opposition research department tweeted out a video of Biden light-heartedly telling Steve Dettelbach, his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alchol, Tobacco and Firearms, that he "was responsible for the weather" in Washington D.C.

"Dettelbach is Jewish," the RNC wrote, implying that Biden was espousing the conspiracy theory that Jewish people control the weather.

In fact, the GOP's own Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) once espoused a variation of this conspiracy theory when she accused the Rothschild family of funding space lasers that caused forest fires in California.

Given that Biden was obviously making a corny joke about Dettlebach bringing good weather with him to Washington, the RNC's attempt to paint him as an anti-Semite fell flat.

Check out some reactions below.








