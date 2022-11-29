GOP launches review after poor midterms performance: 'Our party needs to modernize'

The GOP is planning to launch a review of their less-than-stellar midterms performance and bring in a team of outside adviser to assess strategy, Politico reports.
"The RNC is tapping nearly a dozen people to serve in what it’s calling a 'Republican Party Advisory Council' – a group that includes former Donald Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, evangelical leader Tony Perkins and a pair of Senate candidates who ran this year," Politico's report stated. "Separately, the committee is starting what senior Republicans are describing as a 'review' of the party’s mechanics during the midterms, which is being led by RNC members. The RNC is expected to publish the findings sometime during the first half of 2023."
In a statement, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said that Republicans "are gathering a diverse range of respected leaders in our movement to join together and help chart a winning course in the years to come."
"I am thrilled that this talented group of Republicans will be shoulder to shoulder with us as we work to grow our party, hold Democrats accountable, and elect Republicans," she said.
McDaniel, the longest-serving RNC chair in more than a century, is facing a challenge to her leadership from New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, who said he is “seriously considering” running against McDaniel.
The review panel will also include former Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters, who declared that the Republican Party "needs to modernize."
"We’re fighting against Big Tech, the media, and now, the Democrats’ GOTV early voting machine,” Masters said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Ronna to make sure the party effectively supports our candidates and wins big in 2024.”
