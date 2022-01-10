Here's why this major GOP donor is no longer supporting the Republican National Committee

The Republican National Committee is not a good investment for conservative donors as it funds legal defense, a former ambassador to the Vatican who served in Congress told ABC News.
"In October and November alone, the Republican National Committee spent nearly $720,000 of its donor money on paying law firms representing Trump in various legal challenges, including criminal investigations into his businesses in New York, according to campaign finance records," ABC News reported Monday. "The RNC has so far paid three law firms on behalf of Trump, paying $328,000 to NechelesLaw LLP, $200,000 to van der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin, and $172,000 to Fischetti & Malgieri LLP, according to its recent disclosure filings."
The RNC has agreed to spend $1.6 million on Trump's legal bills, which has offended one prominent former GOP donor.
"It is very disheartening to see RNC donors funding Trump's legal bills," former Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) said.
"I used to support the RNC quite a bit, especially when Reince Priebus was there," Rooney explained. "But I don't see myself doing it right now because they keep giving money to Trump."
ABC News described Ambassador Rooney as "a generous donor to the Republican Party, giving upwards of $1 million to various GOP candidates and groups over the years."
Rooney also addressed Trump's 'big lie' of election fraud.
"We're getting tarred with this big lie and this claim of election fraud, and that is damaging our most important institution in our country -- belief in elections," he said.
