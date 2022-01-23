Auschwitz Memorial slaps down RFK Jr’s anti-vax rant that Anne Frank didn't have it as bad as the US today

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke to the crowd of anti-vaccine activists who rallied at the Lincoln Memorial and explained how bad life is for those refusing to get vaccinated.

According to the notoriously anti-vaccine Kennedy, today in the United States is worse than what people experienced in Nazi Germany as people were being shipped off to their deaths. Kennedy specifically cited Anne Frank, the teenage girl who penned a diary about her experience hiding through the occupation. She was ultimately captured and sent to a concentration camp where she died. In the final year of her life, close friends Hanneli Goslar and Nanette Blitz, who survived the war, told authors of a Frank book that she was "bald, emaciated, and shivering." She is thought to have died from typhoid fever.

Kennedy said that Frank was lucky because at least she could hide during the Holocaust but that people today can't hide due to 5G and Bill Gates.

"Even in Hitler's Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did."

It's the same argument that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has also made.

The Auschwitz Memorial Museum responded to the video saying that RFK Jr. is "exploiting the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured and murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany - including children like Anne Frank - in a debate about vaccines and limitations during [a] global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay."

See the video below: