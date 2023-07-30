Former President Donald Trump goaded the federal prosecutor tasked with looking into President Joe Biden’s classified documents case – telling him on Sunday that the world is laughing at him.

“Everybody is laughing at Robert Hur, saying he is not tough like Deranged Jack Smith,” said Trump in a Truth Social post.

“Show them, Robert, that you are every bit the man as the “Deranged One.” MAGA!”

Hur was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this year to look into why classified documents were in Biden’s Delaware home and a think tank office in Washington D.C. Smith is the special counsel involved in Trump's case.

Trump has frequently complained that Biden has not been charged, while he’s been arraigned for keeping classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“Is Special Counsel Robert Hur going to step up and behave like Deranged Jack Smith with regard to Crooked Joe Biden’s MANY Document crimes (remember, unlike me, Biden is not covered by the Presidential Records Act!) and all of the other crimes committed by him and the Biden Crime Family?” he said Sunday.

“Will Hur prosecute these grifters?”