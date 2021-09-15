New York racist repeatedly stabs Black teenage girl in the face 'because of the color of her skin'

A New York man pleaded guilty to attempted murder and a hate crime for repeatedly stabbing a Black teenage girl for no particular reason.

The 17-year-old girl went to visit family members March 13, 2020, in the Ossining apartment complex where 36-year-old Robert McCallion lives, and he used racial slurs as he stabbed the Black teenager multiple times, reported WNBC-TV.

"This was a brutal, despicable and cowardly attack by Robert McCallion on an innocent young woman because of the color of her skin," said Westchester County district attorney Miriam Rocah. "Hate crimes such as this not only traumatize the victim, but the community as well, and will be prosecuted aggressively by this office."

McCallion faces up to 25 years in prison when he sentenced in November after agreeing to plead guilty to 14 felony charges, including attempted murder as a hate crime.

The girl, who investigators say was a stranger to McCallion, was found bleeding profusely from stab wounds to her face and back and later underwent surgery for her injuries.

Police found multiple weapons, including two loaded assault weapons, in the apartment McCallion shared with his father at the time.

McCallion also attacked a nurse two days after his arrest at the Westchester County Jail, prosecutors said.