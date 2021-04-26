New Fox series takes aim at Mitch McConnell in hilarious parody

YouTube
Legendary comic Robert Smigel parodies Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in his new series on Fox.
McConnell will appear in puppet form in the "Let's Be Real" series of specials that premiers Thursday at 9:30 p.m., showing the Kentucky Republican's doppelganger getting peppered with questions like "crunchy or creamy" and "Beatles or Stone," reported The Daily Beast.
"There's no reason to discuss my underwear at this time," the puppet says. "Beetles have lots of protein but small stones are good for digestion."
Is Mitch McConnell Ready To Answer 73 Questions? | LET'S BE REAL www.youtube.com