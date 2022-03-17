Wisconsin's top Republican faces wrath for refusing to decertify Trump's election loss

Wisconsin's top Republican spent hours pushing back on election fraud conspiracies in closed-door meetings with GOP voters still trying to overturn Donald Trump's loss in their state.
Assembly speaker Robin Vos met Wednesday with a group of Republican voters at a Capitol hearing room before heading to Plover for another meeting with party leaders, who later headlined a rally calling for his removal, reported the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"I know what it's like to have some people not have all the information and not understand the ramifications of, you know, where we are," Vos told the newspaper, as a crowd chanted "toss Vos" and called him a "traitor" across the street. "That's okay, I'm fine with it. I feel very good about my position. Our caucus is in a good place ... I feel good in my district, so I think people want us to move on."
The rally featured state Rep. Tim Ramthun, who was kicked out of the Capitol meeting by Vos and is running for governor in the GOP primary on a platform of decertifying the 2020 election results.
"I've tried to do my best to get this on the front burner, to get closure, that's all I've wanted," Ramthun said outside the Capitol hearing room. "You should be in there, too. That's freedom of the press, that's truth and transparency -- open, honest government and, right now, we're witnessing that's not the case."
Vos told the gathering he would not move to decertify the election, which he said would violate the Constitution, but his challenger in the GOP primary is running on a promise to do exactly that, and end early or mail-in voting for everyone except the elderly or military members.
“What I would like to see is a roll-call vote in the Assembly so that we can prove whether or not the Assembly, the representatives, are listening to the people,” said GOP challenger Adam Steen. “Eight words — are you ready? On paper, in person, hand count, one day.”