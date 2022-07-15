Wisconsin Republican loses in court over controversial 2020 election audit: report

The top Republican in the Wisconsin State Assembly has again lost in court over his controversial audit of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

"Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who last year hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to lead a one-party review of the 2020 election, has again been ordered by a Dane County judge to produce requested public records related to the taxpayer-funded probe," the Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday. "Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn issued the decision Friday, which also orders Vos, R-Rochester, to pay statutory fees and attorney fees to liberal watchdog group American Oversight, which filed the lawsuit following multiple open records requests related to the election probe being conducted by Gableman."

In March, the same judge ruled Vos was in contempt of court.

READ: Kellyanne Conway refuses to say whether joining Trump was worth her marriage falling apart

The newspaper reported. "In the order, Bailey-Rihn wrote that Vos provided no evidence to explain why it took six months for him to respond to some of American Oversight's records requests, despite state law requiring an authority to respond 'as soon as practicable and without delay.' In addition, when Vos did respond, he produced 1,400 pages of records from an unwanted time period, Bailey-Rihn noted."

Vos was given 20 days to produce the documents.

"Based on the undisputed evidence of Vos’ ineffectual records practices, I can draw no reasonable inference except that Vos did not search for records in the first instance," Bailey-Rihn ruled.