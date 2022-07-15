Kellyanne Conway refuses to say whether joining Trump was worth her marriage falling apart

Former Trump White House official and 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway was asked on Friday about whether working for the former president was worth the strain put on her marriage.

In June of 2017, less than six months into the Trump administration, The Washington Post reported on her husband criticizing Trump for undermining his travel ban by tweeting.

"Even George Conway, a prominent lawyer who recently took himself out of the running to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Division and who is the husband of top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, posted on Twitter that the remarks might hurt the legal case," the newspaper reported.

George Conway followed up on Twitter, at the time still identifying himself as a Trump supporter.

"Just to be clear, and in response to inquiries, I still VERY, VERY STRONGLY support POTUS, his Admin, policies, the executive order and of course, my wonderful wife," he posted. "Which is why I said what I said this morning. Every sensible lawyer in WHCO and every political appointee at DOJ wd agree with me (as some have already told me). The pt cannot be stressed enough that tweets on legal matters seriously undermine Admin agenda and POTUS--and those who support him, as I do, need to reinforce that pt and not be shy about it."

But Trump lost George Conway's support and he became one of the administration's most prominent critics.

Kellyanne Conway was asked about the situation by Bonnie Erbé on the PBS program“To the Contrary."

"You talk a lot in the book about your husband," Erbé noted.

"You have a lot of fond memories, you seem to have, before the Trump — before you working for Trump and Trump turning so far to the right," Erbé said. "You husband supported him, but I think when he saw what he was spawning with people believing conspiracy theories and your husband turned against Trump."

"Was it worth it?" Erbé asked.

"You should ask him that because he's the one spending his time — he's sent of 100,000 tweets," she said. "So you should ask him that."

