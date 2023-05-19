‘Tweedle dumb and tweedle dumber’: Roger Ailes’ widow says he warned Murdochs would destroy Fox News

Roger Ailes before his death told his wife that Rupert Murdoch’s two sons sought his ouster and wanted to turn Fox News into a centrist or even liberal outlet, Elizabeth Ailes said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax.

“Roger made running Fox News look easy, and as you know, it was anything but,” she told Newsmax host Eric Bolling.

“Rupert has the checkbook, he has money, but he couldn't hold a candle to Roger in terms of genius, and the ideas that Roger put forth back in '96,” she said, noting that it was her late husband who developed the the right-wing network’s “fair and balanced” and “we report, you decide” slogans.

“That was a challenge to the establishment mainstream media who thought that just because they said they were objective people we would take them at their word, and we all know that they were very liberal all that time.”

The former Fox News CEO’s wife claims that Murdoch’s sons, Lachlan and James, played a role in Ailes’ ouster from the company.

Roger Ailes left Fox News in July 2016 amid a torrent of sexual harassment allegations by subordinates including Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly.

“My thought is that I go back to July 2016 when events unfolded, and after 20 years of running the channel and turning it into a $20 billion asset, throwing off $2 billion in profits, the sons Lachlan and James had decided that they wanted Roger gone,” she said.

“Roger said to me, these useless kids tweedle dumb and tweedle dumber are going to ruin the channel and turn it into CNN and that's exactly what's happening," she added.

Watch the video below or click here.