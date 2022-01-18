'Their heads are going to explode': Sen. Roger Marshall goes on bizarre 'deep state' rant to Steve Bannon

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) joined conservative podcaster Steve Bannon on Tuesday to rant conspiracy theories about the "deep state" and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

During an interview on War Room: Pandemic, Bannon asked Marshall to explain why he recently grilled Fauci about his personal finances at a hearing earlier this month. The doctor was later heard on a hot mic calling the senator a "moron."

"Steve, I think we're over the target," Marshall said. "And he is part of this deep state that is actually lying or certainly misleading to the public. So he lied to Congress and the American people at least three times during that last hearing and we proved him wrong."

Marshall's rant continued for 10 minutes with occasional interruptions from Bannon.

"I think he lied saying the NIH has never funded viral gain of function -- happy to go down that trail," the senator remarked. "Dr. Fauci knows that I know. He can't blow these smoke and mirrors in my ear. I understand this viral gain of function. He's been the head cheerleader, the cash cow ... since about 2010."

"Why in your professional opinion is gain of function so dangerous?" Bannon prodded.

"It's more dangerous than a nuclear warhead, right?" Marshall replied. "It's responsible for the death of 800,000 Americans. I think when it's all said and done it's going to be 10 or 20 million people worldwide. So just think about where this virus came from."

The Republican lawmaker went on to claim that inspiration for the Covid-19 virus had come from experiments in a "North Carolina lab" in 2015. Marshall said that was "not enough" for Fauci so he funded research in China, where the virus originated.

Bannon asked Marshall how the American people will react when they find out that Fauci had a role in creating the virus.

"When they come to find out why you didn't get to tell your parents goodbye when they passed away in the nursing home," Marshall ranted, "when they find out why their children missed their senior year of high school, why your kids missed a year or two of school, when they find all this out, it's just going to -- their heads are going to explode, right?"

Marshall also suggested that Fauci has a financial interest in the deaths of Americans.

"Based on his vaccine-only policy, does he have a financial conflict of interest?" Marshall wondered. "Why doesn't he recognize natural immunity? Why doesn't he recognize repurposing medicines like ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine? Why does it have to be a vaccine, a vaccine and only the vaccine?"

"A barber and a bartender can't have a job and he's making almost $2 million a year and he's visibly shaking when we ask him these questions," he added.

Marshall ended the interview by promising that there will be more "bombshells" about Fauci in the coming days.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

