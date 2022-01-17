'Dull DeSantis' is Donald Trump's new private attack against the Florida governor

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis isn't grateful enough for what President Donald Trump has done for him, the ex-leader has complained privately.

According to Axios, Trump is trashing DeSantis as an ingrate with a "dull personality." According to the one-term president, DeSantis has no chance of beating him in the 2024 race for president, sources who've spoken to Trump told the site.

DeSantis performed well in early straw polls, but only if Trump didn't win. If he went up against Trump in 2024, DeSantis flopped.

Axios noted that DeSantis through the first punch in the battle when he told the "Ruthless" podcast, his biggest regret in office was failing to be "much louder" in March 2020, when Trump told Americans to stay home during the early part of the pandemic.



His comments likely come more as a response to Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), who attacked DeSantis last year for kowtowing into lockdowns. She said that her state, which has a population smaller than Jacksonville, Florida, never shut down, where Florida did briefly close along with the rest of the vast majority of the U.S.

Like Trump's attacks on previous candidates, Trump thinks that DeSantis is low energy.

"He says DeSantis has no personal charisma and has a dull personality," the source told Axios.

Another source, however, said that Trump's true anger comes from DeSantis refusing to say whether or not he'll run for president in 2024.

