Roger Stone rips into ‘lying’ and ‘despicable’ Jason Miller in feud of Trump cronies

Roger Stone blasted fellow Trump crony Jason Miller and his social media platform Gettr on Saturday.

"You can always tell when Jason Miller of Gettr is lying—his lips are moving," Stone wrote on another right-wing site, Gab. "In the 40 years I have been in American politics, I have never met a bigger more despicable piece of sh*t. I got him his job with Donald Trump in 2016."

According to Newsweek, Stone made the comments while sharing an article from Mother Jones titled "Leaked Messages Show Gettr in Crisis Mode Over Joe Rogan Criticism."

"Earlier this month, Rogan announced that he would be joining Gettr, which Miller and the social media site quickly used to promote the platform," Newsweek reports. "However, Rogan then criticized Gettr for inflating his follower count and even suggested that he was interested in getting rid of his account."



"You have like 9 million followers on Gettr," comedian and podcast host Tim Dillon told Rogan on Jan. 10.

"It's not real, though," Rogan replied. "Gettr doesn't even have 9 million people. ... This is where the f*ckery is. They take all my Twitter followers ... and then they port those over."

Read the full story.