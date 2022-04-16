Roger Stone's mockery of Mormons becomes an issue as he stumps for Utah Republican

Infamous GOP dirty trickster Roger Stone's history of comments about the Mormon church.

In a new story on Stone traveling to Utah to campaign for GOP congressional candidate Jason Preston, The Salt Lake Tribune ran a sub-headline reading, "Stone has a history of mocking members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints."

Stone will be traveling to Utah ahead of the nominating convention next week.

"Stone announced his upcoming visit on his Telegram channel Thursday morning as part of an attack on a previous story in The Salt Lake Tribune revealing his involvement in Preston’s campaign. Stone has been banned from most other social media platforms. He was banned from Twitter in 2017 after a vulgar tirade targeting cable news hosts. Stone was kicked off of Facebook and Instagram in 2020 for using a network of fake accounts used to amplify disinformation around the 2016 election. Stone denied the allegations from Facebook," the newspaper reported.

Stone recently came to Rep. Madison Cawthorn's defense after the North Carolina Republican made allegations about cocaine-fueled orgies.

"Stone said he refused to speak to The Tribune through his publicist, Kristin Davis. She is also known as the 'Manhattan Madam' and ran a high-end prostitution ring in New York City," the newspaper reported. "Hiring Stone to play such a prominent role in his campaign is a curious decision for Preston. Stone has been hostile to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout his career, mocking their religious beliefs and making vulgar insults."

Stone explained who he had lied to get out of a sex scandal in a 2008 New Yorker profile titled "The Dirty Trickster."

"Stone served as a senior consultant to Bob Dole’s 1996 campaign for President, but that assignment ended in a characteristic conflagration. The National Enquirer, in a story headlined 'Top Dole Aide Caught in Group-Sex Ring,' reported that the Stones had apparently run personal ads in a magazine called Local Swing Fever and on a Web site that had been set up with [wife] Nydia’s credit card. 'Hot, insatiable lady and her handsome body builder husband, experienced swingers, seek similar couples or exceptional muscular . . . single men,' the ad on the Web site stated," Toobin reported. "The ads sought athletes and military men, while discouraging overweight candidates, and included photographs of the Stones. At the time, Stone claimed that he had been set up by a 'very sick individual,' but he was forced to resign from Dole’s campaign. Stone acknowledged to me that the ads were authentic."