Roger Stone blasts ‘corrupt’ McCarthy and claims Madison Cawthorn still thinks the ‘drug-filled orgies’ are real

Longtime Donald Trump political adviser Roger Stone is drawing upon his self-professed expertise as a group sex participant to weigh in on the debate about allegations by Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) of drug use and orgies by members of Congress.

"Unlike some other far-right members of Congress — including Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, both of whom booed President Biden during his State of the Union speech — Mr. Cawthorn is also saddled with a yearslong series of hyperbolic claims about his personal life, raising questions about his honesty," The Washington Post reported Wednesday. "One of those claims finally set off his fellow House Republicans this week: a bizarre assertion he made on a conservative YouTube channel that people he 'looked up to' in Washington — presumably Republican lawmakers — invited him to orgies and used cocaine."

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) sought to distance himself from Cawthorn's allegations. McCarthy said Cawthorn "has lost my trust is gonna have to earn it back."

Stone jumped into the debate on the extremist social media alternative Gab in response to a tweet by CNN reporter Melanie Zanona.

"Congressman Madison Cawthorn just told me has NOT retracted his claims about drug fueled orgies among DC elites," Stone posted.

"Why would anyone believe a statement by Kevin McCarthy or anything reported on CNN?" he asked. "McCarthy is a corrupt RINO and CNN lies about everthing (sic)."

It has been over a quarter-century since Stone was first in the news for a story on the intersection of group sex and politics, which resulted in him resigning from Sen. Bob Dole's presidential campaign.

Stone came clean about his history to Jeffrey Toobin for a 2008 New Yorker profile titled "The Dirty Trickster."



"Stone served as a senior consultant to Bob Dole’s 1996 campaign for President, but that assignment ended in a characteristic conflagration. The National Enquirer, in a story headlined 'Top Dole Aide Caught in Group-Sex Ring,' reported that the Stones had apparently run personal ads in a magazine called Local Swing Fever and on a Web site that had been set up with [wife] Nydia’s credit card. 'Hot, insatiable lady and her handsome body builder husband, experienced swingers, seek similar couples or exceptional muscular . . . single men,' the ad on the Web site stated," Toobin reported. "The ads sought athletes and military men, while discouraging overweight candidates, and included photographs of the Stones. At the time, Stone claimed that he had been set up by a “very sick individual,” but he was forced to resign from Dole’s campaign. Stone acknowledged to me that the ads were authentic."

Toobin interviewed Stone inside "Miami Velvet," which Toobin described as the leading swingers' club in the city.

"A sign inside the front door of Miami Velvet, a night club of sorts in a warehouse-style building a few minutes from the airport, states, 'If sexual activity offends you in any way, do not enter the premises.' At first glance, though, the scene inside looks like a nineteen-eighties disco, with a bar, Madonna at high volume, flashing lights, a stripper’s pole, and a dancer’s cage. But a flat-screen television on the wall plays porn videos, and many clubgoers disappear into locker rooms and emerge wearing towels. From there, some of them go into a lounge, a Jacuzzi room, or one of about half a dozen private rooms to have sex—with their dates or with new acquaintances," Toobin explained.