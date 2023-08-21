Roger Stone caught on tape confessing that Trump lost

Filmmaker Christopher Guldbrandsen appeared on MSNBC again Monday revealing more of the details he captured for his film on far-right activist and political operative Roger Stone.

In the new video, Stone confesses that Trump lost the 2020 election and he was well aware of that fact before he began efforts to overthrow the results.

The context is an angry Stone talking about not being part of the Jan. 6 speech.

"I don't understand how they want us to lead the march but they can't even tell us where to go," Stone says, walking through what appears to be the lobby of the Willard Hotel near the White House.

"I think you just got your answer," he tells one woman.

"That we're not speaking?" she asks.

"Yeah," Stone replies. "I mean, if we were speaking we'd have secret service protection as [Rudy] Giuliani did. It's fine. Let's go upstairs and watch this on TV."

In a clip from what appears to be the hotel room, Stone is on the phone again.

"It's very clear I was never on their list. Whole thing was a con job. No, it's infuriation," he tells the person. "Just, it's just, childish and it's amateurish. It's why they lost. They don't know what they're doin'."

Stone was on the phone with a microphone attached to his shirt while he's taking the call in the other room. But the microphone picked up the whole conversation.

He goes on to explain that he's trying to help the Trump campaign, "which I'm doing unofficially and informally because his campaign is so extraordinarily f-cked up. So, to go back to your question, will he win, I don't know. Can he win it's possible. I really expect a 2000-like result with a long-drawn-out squabble over who won. This is not a campaign structured for a dogfight and that's what we have now. So, independent action is required."

Melber explained that Stone is Trump's longest-serving adviser and convicted felon. He publicly talked up violence. He privately plotted to overthrow results in states where Trump was losing and lost. He was publicly associated with extremist groups for the 6th. And when he was sidelined from his hopes to speak on that same stage as Donald Trump, well, the anger kicks in."

Last week, Guldbrandsen revealed that Stone mapped out the idea of elector protests before the 2020 election even finished.

Not shown during that interview, but mentioned, was an incident in which Stone had a "meltdown" over Donald Trump refusing to pardon him for his activities around the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack.

“He betrayed everybody” Stone ranted, saying Trump “deserved what he had coming”

After the interview last week, former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman warned Stone's "day is coming." Thus far, Stone hasn't been indicted for anything around 2020.

