Roger Stone declares Corey Lewandowski a ‘drunken buffoon’ with vulgar Truth Social attack
Composite image of Roger Stone and Corey Lewandowski / photos from Shutterstock

Notorious Republican political operative Roger Stone, who has advised Donald Trump for decades, lashed out at Corey Lewandowski, who was the first campaign manager of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Stone posted a KLAS-TV article first published on Oct. 13 titled, "Report details battery allegations against ex-Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski at Las Vegas fundraiser."

Stone said Lewandowski was, "talentless human garbage."

He went on to declare Lewandowski a "drunken buffoon" in reply to a comment after he posted, "Lewandowski in Polish means 'c*cks*cker.'"

Such a homophobic attack is interesting coming from Stone, according to a 2008 New Yorker profile by Jeffrey Toobin titled, "The Dirty Trickster."

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump can’t trust what ‘pathological liar’ Kash Patel is saying he told the grand jury: analysis

"Stone served as a senior consultant to Bob Dole’s 1996 campaign for President, but that assignment ended in a characteristic conflagration," Toobin reported. "The National Enquirer, in a story headlined 'Top Dole Aide Caught in Group-Sex Ring,' reported that the Stones had apparently run personal ads in a magazine called Local Swing Fever and on a Web site that had been set up with Nydia’s credit card. 'Hot, insatiable lady and her handsome body builder husband, experienced swingers, seek similar couples or exceptional muscular . . . single men,' the ad on the website stated. The ads sought athletes and military men, while discouraging overweight candidates, and included photographs of the Stones. At the time, Stone claimed that he had been set up by a 'very sick individual,' but he was forced to resign from Dole’s campaign. Stone acknowledged to me that the ads were authentic."

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence after he was convicted of seven federal counts of lying to investigators and obstruction.

In the 2008 piece, Toobin reported, "Stone worked for Donald Trump as an occasional lobbyist and as an adviser when Trump considered running for President in 2000."

SmartNews