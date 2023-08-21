Documentarian Christopher Guldbrandsen is continuing to release more information about his film in which he follows Roger Stone.

In one clip seen by Raw Story of the Stone documentary, Guldbrandsen is in the back seat of an SUV as Stone gets in.

"I'm thinking lofty thoughts," he confesses. "Something that you earthly — you common earthlings can't understand."

That same clip shows Stone making two phone calls, the first asking someone to find any law enforcement officer willing to go on Trump's committee to protest the election.

"Don't care what rank, don't care how old," Stone says. "Old, young, disabled, doesn't matter."

In the second call, Stone says, "Here's what you can do for the republic. I would like you to just monitor the news for the most egregious examples of vote stealing. Of any type. Ballots found in trash. Ballots found in dumpster. Ballots burned. Suitcases brought into the — anything you can find and send us the links."

Stone's voiceover is heard as he says, that they'll raise money for "Stop the Steal. It'll be like falling off a log."

He's then seen in a cluttered living room with scattered boxes, un-hung paintings, and mismatched furniture with an aide sitting across from him.

"Right now we need to mobilize bodies," he explains before closing the curtains. "I thought what we would do is you take one of these really large art pieces and swap it out for the background. I'm going to make three calls. Two to keep people in the campaign — to get information. Then one to Gen. [Michael] Flynn."

In the clip of that call, he explains to Flynn how "important" it is to be on message because some are saying "stop the count" and others are saying "count every vote."

"The optics of that are terrible," Stone tells Flynn. "Our slogan should be, count every legal ballot. Count every legal ballot. Much better. Much better. More positive."

Another clip of the documentary shows Stone dictating one of his messages on the "Friends of Stone" Signal chat, which included Ali Alexander, Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes.

“We provide information several times a day, so please monitor the ‘FOS’ feed, so you can act in a timely fashion," says Stone. "Let me stress that the ‘FOS’ feed is not a chat room, and this is not the place for prolonged discussion."

Guldbrandsen explains that the encrypted Signal chat was set up to keep the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers informed.

They were "ready to support Stop the Steal in the streets," Guldbrandsen says in his voiceover. "Stone was activating Stop the Steal to deliberately undermine the public's trust in the election. I was witnessing what looked like preparation for an assault on democracy."

The documentary has been released overseas but Guldbrandsenis in negotiations for possible release in the United States, but MSNBC host Ari Melber has been showing clips of the documentary on his show.

Flynn has not been charged with anything affiliated with the 2020 election efforts federally or in Georgia.