Roger Stone accused of new fraud -- Feds demand he pay $2 million: report
Roger Stone is leading the United States Cannabis Coalition (USCC) to legalize marijuana in America

GOP dirty trickster and longtime Donald Trump political advisor Roger Stone is facing new legal problems even after his Trump commuted his prison sentence.

The Department of Justice on Friday filed a civil lawsuit against Stone that alleges fraud and argues Stone needs to pay $2 million.

Here is the Twitter thread posted by Reuters reporter Brad Heath on the new lawsuit: