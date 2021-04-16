Roger Stone accused of new fraud -- Feds demand he pay $2 million: report

Roger Stone is leading the United States Cannabis Coalition (USCC) to legalize marijuana in America
GOP dirty trickster and longtime Donald Trump political advisor Roger Stone is facing new legal problems even after his Trump commuted his prison sentence.
The Department of Justice on Friday filed a civil lawsuit against Stone that alleges fraud and argues Stone needs to pay $2 million.
Here is the Twitter thread posted by Reuters reporter Brad Heath on the new lawsuit:
DOJ says Stone and his wife moved $1 million to their LLC in 2018-19, then had the LLC pay "a substantial amount of… https://t.co/JpDlBFMCaY— Brad Heath (@Brad Heath)1618609519.0
Story: https://t.co/AVdEQeV9kP Complaint: https://t.co/TmSRZBnkLz— Brad Heath (@Brad Heath)1618610091.0