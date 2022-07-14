Roger Stone denies coordinating with militias before J6 — and then confuses England with Canada

Notorious GOP dirty trickster Roger Stone on Wednesday lashed a Canadian newspaper for publishing a Reuters video on Tuesday's televised hearings by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Members of a U.S. House of Representatives select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol pointed to links on Tuesday between Trump allies and right-wing militant groups, including the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and the QAnon internet conspiracy movement," Reuters reported.

The clip showed Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) speaking at the hearing.

READ: A 'significant development': Job of the staffer Trump called revealed by CNN

"Another central figure with ties to this network of extremist groups was Roger Stone," Raskin said as the video zoomed in on a photo of Stone with masked Proud Boys.

Raskin noted Stone is a "longtime confidant" of Trump.

The video apparently angered Stone, who responded on Trump's Truth Social website.

"No the only thing I co-ordinated (sic) was my travel to a perfectly legal speech on Jan 5," Stone claimed.

However, Stone's denial may not be worth much.

While being interviewed by Jeffrey Toobin for a 2008 New Yorker profile, Stone admitted lying about a previous denial.

RELATED: Jan. 6 hearing spotlights role of Roger Stone as crucial link between Proud Boys and Trump

"Stone served as a senior consultant to Bob Dole’s 1996 campaign for President, but that assignment ended in a characteristic conflagration. The National Enquirer, in a story headlined 'Top Dole Aide Caught in Group-Sex Ring,' reported that the Stones had apparently run personal ads in a magazine called Local Swing Fever and on a Web site that had been set up with Nydia’s credit card. “Hot, insatiable lady and her handsome body builder husband, experienced swingers, seek similar couples or exceptional muscular . . . single men,” the ad on the Web site stated. The ads sought athletes and military men, while discouraging overweight candidates, and included photographs of the Stones. At the time, Stone claimed that he had been set up by a “very sick individual,” but he was forced to resign from Dole’s campaign. Stone acknowledged to me that the ads were authentic," Toobin reported.

And that wasn't even the only Stone denial in question. There was also the incident involving a voicemail message the 83-year-old left for the father of then-New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer.

"Private detectives hired by Bernard Spitzer traced the call to Stone’s wife’s telephone, but Stone, however implausibly, denied leaving the message," Toobin reported. "At first, he claimed that on the night of the call he had been attending the Broadway show “Frost/Nixon,” but there was no performance that evening. Stone also suggested that his landlord, a Spitzer supporter, had set him up, or that a standup comedian and impressionist had imitated his voice. As a result of the controversy, Stone had to relinquish his position with the State Senate Republicans."

Stone's denial was even too absurd for Trump.

“They caught Roger red-handed lying,” Trump charged. “What he did was ridiculous and stupid. I lost respect for Eliot Spitzer when he didn’t sue Roger Stone for doing that to his father, who is a wonderful man.”

RELATED: 'One loud voice!': Capitol riot preceded by months of mobilization by organizers linked to Mike Flynn

After issuing his latest denial, Stone went on to complain about the newspaper that republished the video on its website.

"Libel laws being what they are in the UK the Globe and Mail better watch their ass," Stone said.

But The Globe and Mail is not located in the United Kingdom, it's a Canadian newspaper based in Toronto.