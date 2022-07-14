A 'significant development': Job of the staffer Trump called revealed by CNN

One day after GOP. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming dropped a bombshell about potential witness tampering during her closing statement at a Jan. 6 select committee hearing, CNN has learned more about the witness in question.

"After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation," Cheney said.

"A witness you have not yet seen in these hearings," she explained. "That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump's call and, instead, alerted their lawyer to the call. Their lawyer alerted us and this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice."

"Let me say one more time, we will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously," Cheney warned.

"Former President Donald Trump tried to call a member of the White House support staff who was talking to the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN," reporters Ryan Nobles, Dana Bash, Annie Grayer, and Zachary Cohen reported.

Legal experts said on Tuesday that the call made Trump look guilty.

"The support staffer was not someone who routinely communicated with the former President and was concerned about the contact, according to the sources, and informed their attorney. The call was made after former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly to the committee. The White House staffer was in a position to corroborate part of what Hutchinson had said under oath, according to the sources."

Nobles offered his analysis on CNN.

"So this is a significant development, something that many people have been trying to figure out and we can now report that the person who received this phone call was a member of the White House support staff who at least had some knowledge of Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony," he said.

