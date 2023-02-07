'Putin apologist' Roger Waters slammed by former Pink Floyd bandmate as 'anti-Semitic to your core'
The wife of Pink Floyd guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour is speaking out against the band's former singer and composer Roger Waters, calling him antisemitic and an apologist for Russian president Vladimir Putin, The Times of Israel reports.

Polly Samson, who also helped write several songs for the band back in the 80s, took to Twitter this Monday and wrote: “You are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.”

Gilmour even retweeted the message, adding, “Every word demonstrably true.”

Samson's rant comes after Waters gave an interview where he said it was “really sad” his former bandmates had recorded a song in support of Ukraine. He also went on compare the Jewish state of Israel to Nazi Germany.

In a post to Instagram, Waters said he was “aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments” from Samson and would possibly take legal action.

