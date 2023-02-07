'Lot of warning signs' for Trump's 2024 campaign: Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough isn't ready to count out Donald Trump for 2024, but he sees a lot of "warning signs" that should concern his supporters.

The "Morning Joe" host recalled the grassroots enthusiasm for the former reality TV star's first campaign, when crowds lined up around coliseums to pack into his rallies, but excitement has faded along with the support he needs from the Republican Party's donor class.

"You look at what's happening with the Club for Growth and the Koch networks up here, with the funders, the elites, and then you look at South Carolina," Scarborough said. "Speaking of South Carolina, Trump puts on an event he says is going to be this huge rally. It ends up, I mean, not a lot of people there. You look at Lindsey Graham's face during that speech. Lindsey could tell that the air was going out of that balloon at that event."

"I'm the last one to say that Donald Trump can't win," Scarborough added. "I still think he can win but, man, there are a lot of warning signs for a guy who hates losing a lot more than he likes winning."



