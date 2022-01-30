'Ignorant' Roger Wicker buried by GOP adviser for 'racist' comments about Black female judges
Appearing MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, conservative campaign consultant Susan Del Percio dropped the hammer on Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) over his ugly comments about Black female judges as President Joe Biden looks for a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

On Friday the 70-year-old white Mississippi lawmaker joked with a radio host about the upcoming judicial nomination, saying, "The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota."

Asked by host Alex Witt -- who repeated the lawmaker's words and added a derisive, "Come on" -- what to expect when the president makes his nomination, Del Percio predicted it could get "ugly."

"If the senator's words are any indication, I think it will be pretty ugly," she replied. "Let's not forget the names that have been brought forward of these women have impeccable credentials. Maybe it will be someone's name whom we haven't heard, but I bet their credentials are better than the United States senator's is -- at least their record is better."

After stating that she hopes Democrats fall in line behind the pick, Del Percio was asked by the MSNBC host, "Don't you think though, and I'll pose this to you, Susan, don't you think other Republicans should hear this and say, 'Come on, don't make that kind of a statement, senator'?"

"Of course, they should all call it out!" the conservative exclaimed. 'It's racist, it's ignorant and it is absurd. I haven't heard any Republicans thankfully getting on that bandwagon but I say that with, 'not yet.' They do it just to rile up their base, they think it is for whatever reason a good thing to get them on cable TV and talk about using that line. Any Republican who does not agree with it should be calling out their colleagues."

