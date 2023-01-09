Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo: Gage Skidmore)​

According to Politico, Republican Alabama Representative Mike Rogers is preparing to abandon his high-profile position from the House of Representatives Republican Steering Committee following fallout from his well-publicize physical confrontation with Florida Republican Matt Gaetz during the highly contested debates for the Speaker of the House last Friday night.

Rogers has personally confirmed the plan, and putting a timetable that his resignation should happen later this week, but he is still not calling it final. When complete, the southeast regional members of the Republican committee would elect the replacement representative.

Usually physical aggression between the state of Alabama and the state of Florida is limited to the college football field, but the fallout from Rogers' physical aggression to Gaetz has already taken a toll on his standing in Washington, D.C. with backlash from all wings of the Republican party. Rogers had to be physically restrained by North Carolina Republican Representative Richard Hudson.

Widely known as a harsh critic of the conservative Republican wing and more specifically the Freedom Caucus, Rogers has quickly backtracked and apologized for his actions after making national headlines for his behavior. He said that he hopes the altercation has no effect on his future working relationship with Gaetz, referencing their previous history as party peers.

In a Friday night tweet after the altercation Rogers said, "[Gaetz and I have a long and productive working relationship, that I am sure will continue. I regret that I briefly lost my temper on the House Floor Friday evening and appreciate Matt's kind understanding."

Rogers is still planning on chairing the influential Armed Forces Committee in the House of Representatives.

House Republicans have not confirmed Rogers' position.

