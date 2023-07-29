Second crack or break found on Carowinds’ damaged roller coaster, state confirms

Despite that, Trump compared the two in a post on Truth Social Saturday.

"Don’t weak people like 'Aida' Hutchinson (Any relationship to one Cassidy Hutchinson, who actually stated that I became very physical with two tough, strong, Secret Service Agents, in getting them to turn around the 'Beast' on January 6th?) know or understand that the Prosecution of Donald Trump is an Election Interference Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia, or the Fake Dossier, and that he is playing right into Marxists hands, when I am leading the R’s by 50 Points and leading Biden BIG!" Trump wrote.



Trump earlier lashed out at yet another GOP opponent: Will Hurd. Hurd made news on Friday when he became the first GOP candidate to criticize Trump at an event where the former president was speaking.

"In Iowa last night I noticed that a little known, failed former Congressman, Will Hurd, is ridiculously running for President. He quit Congress because it would have been impossible for him to win in his district - he did a really bad job," Trump wrote Saturday. "Anyway, he got SERIOUSLY booed off the stage when he said I was running 'to stay out of jail.' Wrong, if I wasn’t running, or running and doing badly (like him & Christie!), with no chance to win, these prosecutions would never have been brought or happened!"