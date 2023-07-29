Second crack or break found on Carowinds’ damaged roller coaster, state confirms

Riders make a turn on Fury 325 at Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 8, 2022. - Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second crack or break was found in Carowinds largest roller coaster, the state agency inspecting Fury 325 confirmed Friday. Fury 325 has been closed since June 30 after a park visitor spotted a broken support beam as a cart full of riders went by the pillar.
Bolliger & Mabillard Consulting Engineers Inc., the Swiss company that designed and built the roller coaster, replaced the steel column in mid-July. Inspections by B&M, Carowinds, a third-party testing firm and North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau are ongoing.