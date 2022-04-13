British authorities freeze $7 billion in assets linked to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich
The UK government has slapped an assets freeze and travel ban on Chelsea Football Club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich. (Ian KINGTON AFP/File)

Authorities in Britain have frozen more than $7 billion in assets believed to be connected to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

The Royal Court in Jersey imposed the freezing order Tuesday on assets located in the British island or owned by incorporated entities there that are suspected to be linked to Abramovich, reported ITV.

A search warrant was also executed by police at locations believed to be connected to his business activities.

The Russian billionaire was disqualified last month as owner of Chelsea FC by the Premier League board as a result of UK sanctions against Vladimir Putin's allies following the invasion of Ukraine.

