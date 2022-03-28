Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and other peace negotiators suffer suspected poisoning symptoms
The UK government has slapped an assets freeze and travel ban on Chelsea Football Club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich. (Ian KINGTON AFP/File)

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and other Ukrainian peace negotiators reportedly suffered symptoms of a suspected poisoning earlier this month.

Abramovich and other negotiators, including Crimean Tatar lawmaker Rustem Umerov, developed symptoms including red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands after a meeting in Kyiv, although they have since improved and their lives are not in danger, reported the Wall Street Journal.

READ: Texas newspaper wallops Ted Cruz over Supreme Court hearing 'performative tantrum'

"They blamed the suspected attack on hard-liners in Moscow who they said wanted to sabotage talks to end the war," the newspaper reported. "A person close to Mr. Abramovich said it wasn’t clear who had targeted the group."

Western experts who have looked into the incident say it's difficult to determine whether the symptoms were caused by a chemical or biological agent or an electromagnetic-radiation attack.

SmartNews