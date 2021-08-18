American Qanon 'patriots' are following orders from phony Canadian 'queen' to harass health clinics and Walmarts

A Qanon influencer known as "the queen" is inspiring a wave of harassment against health care providers and retailers who distribute coronavirus vaccines or encourage mask use.

Right-wing conspiracy theorists are convinced a woman called Romana Didulo is the secret queen of Canada, who supposedly replaced Queen Elizabeth II of England after she was allegedly executed for crimes against humanity, and they're following her orders to send form letters to U.S. health clinics and Walmarts accusing them of war crimes related to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, reported The Daily Beast.

"The form letters claim that the recipients are violating a buffet of legal conventions including 'the Nuremberg Code, The Geneva Convention, The United Nations Convention,' etc.," the website reported. "The documents demand the end of COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and masking, under the decree of 'HRH Queen Lady Romana Didulo.'"

Didulo has gained a rabid following in Canada, where she promotes bloody prophesies about revolution, and her tactics are spreading the United States, where she promoted a spin-off of her Telegram channel encouraging followers to spam health care workers and school officials with fake cease-and-desist letters.

"'Some Didulo followers paid extra to send their bogus paperwork via certified mail," The Daily Beast reported. "One woman shared a picture of a letter that she'd sent to a Missouri OB/GYN. A USPS stamp revealed that she'd spent $4.15 on postage for the single letter. Another person uploaded a picture showing that she spent more than $65 to send certified mail to a cluster of businesses, including a urology clinic, a veterans hospital, a marijuana dispensary, and TikTok."

Didulo's followers in the U.S. number only in the 1,000s, and call one another "patriots" despite following a fictitious foreign "queen" who advocates the death penalty for anyone who defies her bogus paperwork, but her cease-and-desist tactics are spreading beyond her Telegram channels.

"I can get the word out about this and I can get a lot of people to do this," wrote one fan. "But I need some proof that the military's going to back this up. Give me some actual evidence that this will do something and I will blast it all over the internet."