'Stone cold dead': Ron DeSantis calls for summary executions of drug suspects at the border
Ron DeSantis called for the summary execution of suspected drug dealers crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Florida governor spoke Friday at The Gathering, a conservative conference organized by pundit Erick Erickson, and reiterated his call for deadly force against drug traffickers at the border.

"If you have somebody coming in with the fentanyl in the backpack, if they even break through the border wall where there is wall," DeSantis said. "If they're doing that, that's the last thing they're going to be able to do because we're going to leave them stone cold dead at the border."

DeSantis was asked last week how agents would be able to determine who was a drug trafficker and therefore marked for death, but offered few specifics.

“Same way a police officer would know,” DeSantis said. “Same way somebody operating in Iraq would know. You know, these people in Iraq at the time, they all looked the same. You didn’t know who had a bomb strapped to them. So those guys have to make judgments.”


