'Fascist' Ron DeSantis slammed for giving Fox News exclusive access to signing of his anti-voting law
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is signing the Republican legislature's new voting restrictions into law -- and he's granting Fox News exclusive access to the ceremony.

GOP legislators passed an election bill last week that includes restrictions on drop boxes and voting by mail, among other measures that Democrats say are voter suppression tactics intended to give Republicans an advantage, and DeSantis barred all media outlets except for the conservative-friendly network from watching him sign the legislation.

That outraged many on social media.