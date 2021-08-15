Ron DeSantis flattened by Biden's former COVID advisor in brutally candid interview

In an interview with the Daily Beast's Molly Jong-Fast, Andy Slavitt -- who served as President Joe Biden's Senior Advisor on the COVID-19 Response -- hammered Republican Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gregg Abbott of Texas for doing all they can to obstruct the federal government from slowing the new COVID-19 surge.

On the Beast's "New Normal" podcast, Slavitt, who also ran the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services until January 2017, dropped the hammer on the two Republicans for their clownish antics as residents of their respective states watch infection rates skyrockets and death totals from COVID mount up.

Starting with DeSantis, Slavitt implied the Florida governor seems to want people to die -- and is doing all he can to make it happen.

"He's saying, 'Hey, I'm going to throw you in the water. I'm going to tell you, Hey, feel free to swim. You have the freedom to swim, but I'm going to bind your hands or put a gag in your mouth. I'm going to cover your eyes. I'm going to tie your ankles, but go ahead and swim,'" Slavitt told the host.

The former Biden official then likened the two lawmakers to a famous comedy duo.

"Abbott and Costello in Florida and Texas... You have these two governors who, say, 'Look, I've got 30 percent of the country by just saying everything that government does and suggests is tyrannical. So I'm just saying that because by definition, if the government's doing it, it's tyranny, right?'" Slavitt stated before warning, "They're going to waive the freedom banner until there's nothing left for that freedom to hold."

You can hear more here.